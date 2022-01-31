Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Up 50.6% in January

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:PFD remained flat at $$16.19 during midday trading on Monday. 51,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,179. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

