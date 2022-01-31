FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Trading Down 7.5%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.30. 937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 694,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at about $11,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $5,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

