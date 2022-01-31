FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Up 1.9%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.20. 68,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 62,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

