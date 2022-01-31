FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $56.15. Approximately 75,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 89,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 18.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

