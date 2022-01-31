Fluity Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Fluity has a market capitalization of $198,181.23 and approximately $3.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fluity has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00050690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.19 or 0.06965709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.22 or 0.99870827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,605,929 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

