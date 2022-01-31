Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $20.68. Fluor shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 1,771 shares changing hands.

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 50.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

