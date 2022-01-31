Font (FONT) Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Font has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $299,312.58 and $5,471.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113490 BTC.

About Font

Font (FONT) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

