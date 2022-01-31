Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 138,150 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,837,000. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 4.4% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 93.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 445,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $57,439,000 after buying an additional 214,715 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 20.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 147,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.50 on Monday, reaching $171.31. The company had a trading volume of 105,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,834. The firm has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

