Force Hill Capital Management LP Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Force Hill Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,725 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 407,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,821. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

