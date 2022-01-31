Force Hill Capital Management LP Has $6.14 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises about 1.5% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.51. 1,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

