Force Hill Capital Management LP Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Force Hill Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. Semtech comprises about 1.5% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Semtech worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Semtech by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In related news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

