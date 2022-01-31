Force Hill Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Force Hill Capital Management LP cut its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. National Instruments makes up about 1.4% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of National Instruments worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,269,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 23,190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth $3,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.01%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

