Force Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,121 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 165,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,147,451 shares of company stock valued at $121,011,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

