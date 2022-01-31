Force Hill Capital Management LP Takes $5.16 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Amkor Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,551,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,468,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

AMKR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.55. 3,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,652. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $123,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

