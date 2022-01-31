Force Hill Capital Management LP Takes $5.61 Million Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.52.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

