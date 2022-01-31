Force Hill Capital Management LP Trims Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Force Hill Capital Management LP lessened its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,765 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,456,983. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

