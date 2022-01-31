Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSUGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

FSUGY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.88. 42,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

