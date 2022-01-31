Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Fortinet worth $36,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $123,599,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $282.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.68. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.21 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

