Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310,270 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Fortis worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fortis by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,261,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,348 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Fortis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Fortis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 346,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of FTS opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

