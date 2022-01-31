Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS FTCO traded up 0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting 6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.05. Fortitude Gold has a twelve month low of 0.75 and a twelve month high of 8.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

