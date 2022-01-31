Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Fortive worth $39,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

