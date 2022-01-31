Fractal Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $92,991.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.81 or 0.06975365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.24 or 0.99752937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

