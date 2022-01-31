Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$174.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$174.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FNV. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. raised Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.71.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$166.62. The company had a trading volume of 121,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$177.33. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.86 billion and a PE ratio of 36.80.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.74 million. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66. Insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605 over the last three months.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.