Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.81. 48,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $5,166,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth $2,674,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 59,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

