Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Cap of $343.33 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $343.33 million and $9.34 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for about $21.18 or 0.00057189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.63 or 0.06800333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,078.10 or 1.00111133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00052611 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

