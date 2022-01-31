Freicoin (FRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $84.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $440,050.64 and approximately $84.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000151 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

Freicoin Coin Trading

