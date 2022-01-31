Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.36% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $173,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

