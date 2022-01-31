frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,575 shares during the quarter. frontdoor makes up approximately 3.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 2.97% of frontdoor worth $105,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

