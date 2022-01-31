Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRON. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $900,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,557,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRON remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,729. Frontier Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.