Frontier Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001331 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $40.71 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00044955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00114040 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.