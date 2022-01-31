FUNToken Achieves Market Cap of $107.28 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $107.28 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

