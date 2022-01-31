Furucombo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $400,318.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $400,318.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.39 or 0.06931908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.38 or 0.99930240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,902,712 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

