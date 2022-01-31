FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

