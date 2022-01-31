FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Truist Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Hau expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.31 million, a P/E ratio of 115.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 635.29%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

