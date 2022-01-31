FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Immunocore in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.08) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.96). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $3,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $2,847,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.