FY2021 Earnings Estimate for IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Issued By SVB Leerink

IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IsoPlexis in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.07). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million.

ISO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IsoPlexis in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

ISO stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. IsoPlexis has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

