FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($14.98) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($15.07). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

