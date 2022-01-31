FY2021 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Boosted by Barrington Research

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.52) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.55). Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMC. Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $15.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $1,145,818.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,666,995 shares of company stock valued at $54,249,442 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

