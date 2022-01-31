FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.11.

TSE BLX opened at C$31.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.55. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

