FY2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

