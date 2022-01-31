FY2021 EPS Estimates for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Increased by Analyst

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magnite in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Magnite’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGNI. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Magnite has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 623.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Magnite by 19.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth $3,722,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnite by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,858,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.