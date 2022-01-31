FY2021 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.59 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $208.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

