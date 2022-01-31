FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Boosted by Analyst

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nielsen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $18.30 on Monday. Nielsen has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 358.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 683,829 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth $515,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 86,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

