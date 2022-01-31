FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Polymetal International in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.13.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

