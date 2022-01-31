FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $271.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $790,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

