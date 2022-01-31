FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Columbus McKinnon Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $43.07 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

