FY2022 Earnings Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $33.63.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,067,955. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 373,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

