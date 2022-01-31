FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Issued By Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

