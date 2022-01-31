FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

SLGN has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

