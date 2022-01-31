FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CONMED Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.71.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $135.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.04. CONMED has a 52 week low of $108.44 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CONMED by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,929 shares of company stock worth $8,186,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

